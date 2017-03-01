Create native apps faster.
Way faster.

The world's first true design-to-code platform.
Turn Sketch designs into native mobile apps in minutes.

The ultimate tool
to bring designs to life

 

Supernova converts any mobile design to full-fledged native applications,
giving the developers extra time to do actual coding.

 

Gone are the days of spending weeks, months re-creating pixel-perfect designs.
Don't waste your time on something that is already done.

Automatization
at its finest

 

Supernova automates most of the tedious tasks.

No need to export resources, write navigation, connect it to components created by hand, read styles, apply styles, copy-paste information..

Everything is done for you. Automatically, with you controlling the process.

Introducing Starlight.
The first automated layout.

 

When developing any mobile application, responsivity is a must. But creating valid layouts, especially for complicated screens, is tedious and boring work. So we solved it.

 

Introducing Starlight - first automatic solution to responsive layouts. Once you have all components prepared and you are satisfied with it, simply click solve screen. Entire layout will be created for you - supporting iOS Autolayout, Android Constraint Layout and React Flexbox + CSS.

Test the results immediately.

 

Supernova introduces interactive preview - complete and precise simulation of actual mobile application, right within the studio, on any screen size.

This option gives designers and developers ultimate overview of how their application will behave even before anyone starts to code. Not satisfied? Just change components, behavior, and test again.

 

Too good to be true?
Let us convince you.

Check the video showcasting real aplication.

Join hundreds of developers already in beta.
